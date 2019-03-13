Comeau registered an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Buffalo.

Comeau has been decent in his last 10 games, recording five points -- all assists -- in that span. Although the 33-year-old only has 15 points in 65 games this campaign, he's made his presence felt in other ways, racking up 181 hits and 34 blocks. Comeau has received just three seconds of power-play time this campaign, which severely limits his fantasy value.