Comeau posted an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Comeau set up Andrew Cogliano for the 2-2 goal at 7:38 of the third period. It's the first point of the year in two games for Comeau, who missed time due to COVID-19 protocol. He's already racked up four hits -- physicality is the key component to Comeau's play on the Stars' third line.