Comeau scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Comeau controlled the puck off an Avalanche turnover and scored the Stars' tying goal in the third period. It was his second tally in the last three games. He's added a pair of assists, 16 shots on goal, 44 hits and four PIM through 12 playoff outings.