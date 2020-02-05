Play

Comeau registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Comeau has 14 points, 74 hits, 30 PIM and 58 shots on goal through 39 appearances this season. The third-line winger has picked up seven points in 13 outings since the start of January -- his recent improvement could make him viable in deeper formats.

