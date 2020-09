Comeau (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's Game 4 versus Tampa Bay, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Comeau was considered a game-time call for Wednesday's Game 3, but he ultimately wasn't able to suit up for that contest. The 34-year-old winger's availability for Game 4 will almost certainly boil down to a game-time decision as well. If he's able to go, he'll return to his role skating on the Stars' fourth line.