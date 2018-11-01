Stars' Blake Comeau: Early struggles in Dallas
Comeau has managed just two points so far in 2018-19 while posting a team-worst minus-7 rating through 11 games.
Comeau, 32, spent the last three seasons in Colorado before he elected to sign a three-year deal with the Stars this past offseason. Known more as an effective penalty killer, the veteran forward shouldn't be counted on to produce noticeable fantasy results.
