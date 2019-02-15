Stars' Blake Comeau: Expected to play Saturday
Comeau (upper body) is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Comeau missed Thursday's game against Tampa Bay due to an upper-body issue, but it appears as though his absence will be limited to a single contest. The 32-year-old winger will likely return to his spot on the Stars' second line against Carolina.
