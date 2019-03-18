Comeau (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game against the Panthers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Comeau was a game-time call in Sunday's game and didn't go, so this news is not a good sign for his Tuesday availability. The 33-year-old has just 16 points in 67 games this season, so even if he does suit up it likely won't have a huge fantasy impact.