Stars' Blake Comeau: Game-time call Tuesday
Comeau (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game against the Panthers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Comeau was a game-time call in Sunday's game and didn't go, so this news is not a good sign for his Tuesday availability. The 33-year-old has just 16 points in 67 games this season, so even if he does suit up it likely won't have a huge fantasy impact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...