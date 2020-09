Comeau (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3 versus Tampa Bay, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Comeau didn't skate Wednesday morning, which suggests he's probably closer to doubtful than questionable for Game 3. Either way, a final determination on his status won't be made until the Stars take the ice for pregame warmups. If Comeau's unable to go, Nick Caamano will likely draw into the lineup and make his postseason debut.