Comeau managed an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Comeau earned the secondary assist on an Andrew Cogliano goal in the first period. The 35-year-old Comeau has a helper in each of the last two games. The third-line winger is up to nine points, 62 hits, 38 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances. He's more of a defensive presence with a heavy-hitting style, but he can chip in marginal offense every now and then.