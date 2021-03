Comeau managed an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Comeau had the lone helper on Miro Heiskanen's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Comeau has produced three assists in 13 games in March. He's up to seven points, 29 shots on net, 55 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 25 contests in a bottom-six role.