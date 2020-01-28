Stars' Blake Comeau: Garners helper
Comeau provided an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.
Comeau had the lone helper on Jamie Benn's first of two goals in the contest. Through nine games in January, Comeau has recorded two goals, three assists, 14 hits and 14 shots. The 33-year-old winger now has 12 points, 72 hits and 52 shots through 35 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.