Comeau provided an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

Comeau had the lone helper on Jamie Benn's first of two goals in the contest. Through nine games in January, Comeau has recorded two goals, three assists, 14 hits and 14 shots. The 33-year-old winger now has 12 points, 72 hits and 52 shots through 35 contests.