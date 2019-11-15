Stars' Blake Comeau: Gets on scoresheet in win
Comeau scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Comeau, making just his sixth appearance of the year, scored in the second period to stretch the Stars' lead to 2-0 at the time. The winger lost a month to a lower-body injury, which has contributed to his slow start on offense. Comeau has added 10 hits, 10 shots on goal and six PIM in 2019-20.
