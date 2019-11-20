Comeau registered an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Comeau has two goals and a helper in his last three games, which accounts for all of his offense in eight appearances this year. The winger has added 14 hits and eight PIM. While it's unlikely he returns to the 30-point threshold he's reached five times in his career, Comeau can provide a little depth scoring. It's probably not enough to help fantasy owners, however.