Comeau notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Comeau set up Radek Faksa for the latter's first goal of the year at 13:59 of the second period. The 34-year-old Comeau has an assist in each of the last two games, which accounts for all of his offense through three appearances. Firmly entrenched in a third-line role, scoring is likely to be sporadic for Comeau going forward -- his primary responsibility is solid defense.