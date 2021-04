Comeau recorded two assists, including one shorthanded, in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Comeau set up Andrew Cogliano's shorthanded tally early in the third period and added a secondary assist on Radek Faksa's goal at even strength. The 35-year-old Comeau has four helpers in his last four games. He's up to 11 points, 40 shots on net, 63 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 32 appearances.