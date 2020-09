Comeau produced an assist, six hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Comeau got the puck to Jason Dickinson, who deposited it in the empty net. In 22 playoff games, Comeau has racked up two goals, five assists, 88 hits and 28 PIM. He's not likely to be a consistent scorer, but he's almost always a physical presence.