Comeau (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's clash against the Canucks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The journeyman reportedly took to the ice early Sunday morning, though he wasn't included in line rushes to raise suspicion that he might miss the upcoming contest. If Comeau does miss out, look for the Stars to occupy the bottom-six, right wing with Mattias Janmark and Brett Ritchie.