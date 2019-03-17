Stars' Blake Comeau: Might not play Sunday
Comeau (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's clash against the Canucks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The journeyman reportedly took to the ice early Sunday morning, though he wasn't included in line rushes to raise suspicion that he might miss the upcoming contest. If Comeau does miss out, look for the Stars to occupy the bottom-six, right wing with Mattias Janmark and Brett Ritchie.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...