Stars' Blake Comeau: Minimal offensive impact in 2019
Comeau scored a goal and fired five shots on net over the last nine games.
Comeau has been a disappointing offseason acquisition for the Stars, as he has just eight points in 48 games after compiling 34 points last year. The Stars haven't held back the veteran winger, either, as he often gets top-six minutes despite no power-play opportunities. He'll look to use the All-Star break as a fresh start beginning Wednesday versus the Sabres.
