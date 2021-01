Comeau (COVID-19 protocol) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Comeau continues to be away from the team as he landed in the league's protocol Friday. The veteran will miss his second straight game, as he is without a firm timetable for a return. In his stead, Tanner Kero or Justin Dowling could draw into the lineup for Sunday's matchup.