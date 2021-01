Comeau (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice but isn't expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, NHL.com reports.

Comeau returned to the team after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He may need a few more days to get his conditioning right, but the 34-year-old will aim to return to the lineup soon. Comeau posted eight goals and as many assists over 55 games with the Stars last season.