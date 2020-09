Comeau had an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Comeau found Miro Heiskanen with a pass, and the latter relayed to Jamie Oleksiak for the opening goal late in the second period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Comeau. He's up to two goals, four assists and 73 hits in 19 playoff games.