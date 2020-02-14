Comeau recorded an assist and a team-high five hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The winger found Radek Faksa for a goal 24 seconds into the second period. Comeau has 15 points, 84 hits and 60 shots through 43 games this season. His modest offense and solid physicality could make him valuable in deeper fantasy formats, but he's only an occasional contributor on the scoresheet.