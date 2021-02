Comeau posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Comeau earned the secondary helper on Jason Dickinson's second-period tally. Through eight contests this year, Comeau has three assists, 13 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating. While he's a solid two-way forward on the ice, that doesn't translate well statistically, which makes the 34-year-old winger an unpopular choice for fantasy rosters.