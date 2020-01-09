Stars' Blake Comeau: On modest three-game point streak
Comeau tallied a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Comeau's goal put the Stars ahead just 37 seconds after Jamie Benn got them on the board in the second period. It would count as the game-winner for Comeau, who is up to 10 points, 44 shots and 64 hits through 29 contests. He's picked up two tallies and a helper on a modest three-game point streak.
