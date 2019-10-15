Stars' Blake Comeau: Out 2-4 more weeks
Comeau (lower body) will be out at least 2-4 more weeks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Comeau suffered the injury in the season-opener. The new timetable puts Comeau's earliest possible return as Oct. 29 versus the Wild. If the veteran forward ends up toward the longer end of the timeline, a mid-November return would be expected.
