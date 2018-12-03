Stars' Blake Comeau: Out against Oilers
Comeau will miss Monday's game against the Oilers, as his wife is in labor.
For all the reasons for a player to be out of the lineup, this is one of the most positive. Brett Ritchie will step in to replace him for this game. The Stars don't play again until Friday, and it's a home game, so there's a good chance Comeau will be back for that one.
