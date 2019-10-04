Stars' Blake Comeau: Out multiple weeks
According to coach Jim Montgomery, Comeau will be out for multiple weeks due to the lower-body injury he suffered Thursday against Boston, Jeff Odom of the Stars' official site reports.
Even using the most optimistic timetable of a two-week absence, Comeau would still be slated to miss at least seven more games before returning to action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.