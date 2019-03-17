Stars' Blake Comeau: Out Sunday
Comeau (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Canucks, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Comeau was a game-time decision for this contest but clearly wasn't set to go. With just 16 points on the season, this shouldn't have a huge fantasy impact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...