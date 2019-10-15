Stars' Blake Comeau: Out two to four more weeks
Comeau (lower body) will be out at least two-to-four more weeks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Comeau suffered the injury in the season opener. The new timetable puts Comeau's earliest possible return as Oct. 29 versus the Wild. If the veteran forward ends up toward the longer end of the timeline, a mid-November return would be expected.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.