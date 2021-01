Comeau (COVID-19 protocols) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Comeau has yet to suit up for the Stars this season. He returned to practice Tuesday, but the 34-year-old winger is still getting up to speed. Comeau will need to be activated off of injured reserve prior to his season debut, so when that's announced, it would be a sign he's close to playing. Comeau would likely slot into a bottom-six role.