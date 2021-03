Comeau notched a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Comeau got the puck to Radek Faksa for a shorthanded rush in the final minute of the game. The 35-year-old Comeau has five points, 22 shots on goal, 34 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 15 appearances. He's mostly a checking winger at this stage of his career, so there's little need for fantasy managers to track his output.