Stars' Blake Comeau: Rare two-point showing
Comeau lit the lamp and also garnered an assist in Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Red Wings.
Comeau opened the scoring with a terrific tip-in tally in transition, and he would ultimately become the secondary distributor on a Tyler Pitlick goal to widen the lead to 4-0 just 31 seconds into the third period. This was Comeau's first multi-point effort of the season, as he continues to primarily serve in a specialized penalty-killing role.
