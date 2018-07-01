Stars' Blake Comeau: Reaches three-year pact with Dallas
Comeau signed a three-year, $2.4 million contract with the Stars on Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Comeau is a journeyman who is on to his sixth club since the Islanders took him in the second round (47th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Now 32 years old, the Saskatchewan native has compiled 285 points (121 goals, 164 assists) over 720 career contests. He should help the Stars boost a penalty kill that ranked 14th in the league last season.
