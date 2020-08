Comeau posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-3 round-robin loss to the Golden Knights.

Comeau earned the primary helper on Jamie Oleksiak's second-period tally. The 34-year-old Comeau had just 16 points in 55 games in a bottom-six role during the regular season. His biggest contribution was 107 hits, but his value even in most DFS formats is limited.