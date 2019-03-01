Comeau assisted on both equalizers for the Stars in their 4-3 overtime win against the Kings on Thursday.

Comeau set up Mattias Janmark for a tally in the second period, and it was Comeau's rebound that led to Radek Faksa's tying marker in the third period. Comeau added three hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. With 13 points in 60 games this year, Comeau is likely safe to avoid in fantasy, although he has 170 hits on the season, and five of his 13 points have come in 11 games in February.