Stars' Blake Comeau: Registers two assists
Comeau assisted on both equalizers for the Stars in their 4-3 overtime win against the Kings on Thursday.
Comeau set up Mattias Janmark for a tally in the second period, and it was Comeau's rebound that led to Radek Faksa's tying marker in the third period. Comeau added three hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. With 13 points in 60 games this year, Comeau is likely safe to avoid in fantasy, although he has 170 hits on the season, and five of his 13 points have come in 11 games in February.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...