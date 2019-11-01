Comeau (lower body), despite being upgraded to day-to-day, is expected to miss Friday's matchup with Colorado, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Comeau -- who remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can play -- has been out of the lineup since Opening Night versus Boston. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely Comeau will be available against Montreal on Saturday either, but could be an option for Tuesday's clash with the Avs.

More News
Our Latest Stories