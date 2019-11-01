Comeau (lower body), despite being upgraded to day-to-day, is expected to miss Friday's matchup with Colorado, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Comeau -- who remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can play -- has been out of the lineup since Opening Night versus Boston. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely Comeau will be available against Montreal on Saturday either, but could be an option for Tuesday's clash with the Avs.