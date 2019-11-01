Stars' Blake Comeau: Remains sidelined
Comeau (lower body), despite being upgraded to day-to-day, is expected to miss Friday's matchup with Colorado, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Comeau -- who remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can play -- has been out of the lineup since Opening Night versus Boston. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely Comeau will be available against Montreal on Saturday either, but could be an option for Tuesday's clash with the Avs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.