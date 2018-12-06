Stars' Blake Comeau: Returns to practice
Comeau (personal) was back with the team following the birth of his child, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Comeau missed Monday's matchup with Edmonton, but should be back in action versus the Sharks on Friday. With Martin Hanzal (back) nearing a return, the veteran Comeau appears poised for a third-line role. The winger has a mere four points in 27 games this season and could be in danger of missing the 20-point mark for the first time since 2013-14.
