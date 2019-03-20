Stars' Blake Comeau: Returns with two hits
Comeau (undisclosed) picked up two hits in 15:57 during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
The 33-year-old winger has 16 points in 68 contests after missing one game with the injury. Comeau broke 30 points last season with the Avalanche, but his first year in Dallas has not gone as well, although he does have 187 hits for the season. Most likely, he's a fantasy non-factor in many formats.
