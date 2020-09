Comeau (undisclosed) will miss Game 6 versus the Lightning on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Comeau will miss his fourth straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was stuck in an 11-game goalless streak during which he managed a mere 11 shots. If the series goes to a Game 7 on Wednesday, it's unclear whether Comeau would even be available.