Comeau has no points in his last seven games.

During that dry run on offense, he's picked up six shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating. Comeau's line with Andrew Cogliano and Radek Faksa simply hasn't been getting it done lately. The 34-year-old Comeau is stuck at 16 points to go with 100 hits, 68 shots and 32 PIM through 51 appearances this season.