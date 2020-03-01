Stars' Blake Comeau: Running cold on offense
Comeau has no points in his last seven games.
During that dry run on offense, he's picked up six shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating. Comeau's line with Andrew Cogliano and Radek Faksa simply hasn't been getting it done lately. The 34-year-old Comeau is stuck at 16 points to go with 100 hits, 68 shots and 32 PIM through 51 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.