Comeau scored twice on five shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Comeau capitalized on a turnover in the second period and struck again 50 seconds into the third to produce the final score. He's picked up six points in his last five outings, and the tough winger is up to 13 points in 33 contests overall. Comeau operates in a third-line role for the Stars.