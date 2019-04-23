Comeau scored a goal on five shots and added four hits and four PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime win against the Predators in Game 6.

Comeau had only seven goals and 18 points in 77 regular-season games, his lowest output since he had 16 points in 2013-14, but he picked a fine time to score his first goal of this postseason run. The goal ultimately forced overtime where defenseman John Klingberg scored to seal the 4-2 series win for the Stars. It's his fourth career postseason tally in 23 contests.