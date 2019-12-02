Stars' Blake Comeau: Scores third goal of season
Comeau scored a goal and had three shots with three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.
Comeau scored an unassisted goal with just under six minutes left in regulation, temporarily giving the Stars a 2-1 lead. It was Comeau's third goal of the season and his first in seven games. A third-line winger for the Stars, thee 33-year-old has five points in 14 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.