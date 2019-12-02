Comeau scored a goal and had three shots with three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Comeau scored an unassisted goal with just under six minutes left in regulation, temporarily giving the Stars a 2-1 lead. It was Comeau's third goal of the season and his first in seven games. A third-line winger for the Stars, thee 33-year-old has five points in 14 games this season.