Comeau inked a one-year, $1 million contract with Dallas on Monday.

For the third straight season, Comeau failed to reach the 20-point mark and appears to have become more of a bottom-six role player than the 30-point, 20-goal scorer he was in previous stops in his career. Given his reduced minutes and lack of power-play opportunities, the 35-year-old Comeau figures to offer mid-range fantasy value, at best, heading into the 2021-22 campaign.