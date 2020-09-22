Comeau (undisclosed) will be further evaluated ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 clash with Tampa Bay, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Comeau saw action in just 8:58 of ice time in Game 2 before being forced out due to his undisclosed injury. The winger hasn't provided much in terms of offensive output in his last 11 outings (three assists) but added plenty of physicality by dishing out 49 hits. If he is unable to play Wednesday, Justin Dowling or Nick Caamano figures to jump into the lineup.