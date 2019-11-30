Stars' Blake Comeau: Sets up lone goal in loss
Comeau produced an assist and three hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Comeau combined with Roope Hintz as the latter exited the penalty box and scored. Comeau has only four points in 13 appearances, but he's added 31 hits and 21 shots on goal.
