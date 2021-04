Comeau produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Comeau found Esa Lindell on the rush for the opening tally at 2:39 of the first period. The 35-year-old Comeau doesn't generate a lot of offense -- he has eight points in 29 contests this season. He's mostly a physical presence on the third line, as he's racked up 60 hits and eight PIM in 2020-21.