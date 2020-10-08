Comeau was dealing with a separated shoulder during the playoffs but is expected to be healthy for the 2020-21 campaign, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Comeau missed the final four games of the postseason as a result of his shoulder problem. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in an 11-game goal drought, though he did pick up three helpers over that stretch. The veteran figures to remain in a bottom-six role next year, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.