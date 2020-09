Comeau (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game 3 against Tampa Bay, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Comeau came into the game as a game-time decision after not skating in the morning, meaning this news wasn't surprising. In his stead, both Justin Dowling and Nick Caamano are on the ice for warmups, meaning one of them will draw into the lineup. Comeau will get another chance to suit up in Friday's Game 4.